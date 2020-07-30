Image copyright Getty Images

The reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes indoors in Wales has been confirmed for the start of next week.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he would be "pleased to go" and eat indoors in pubs following social distancing measures.

Hospitality businesses had already been allowed to open outdoors in Wales, and indoors in other parts of the UK.

They have been shut since the middle of March, just before the country went into lockdown.

"We said a couple of weeks ago that, provided everything went according to plan, we would be able to reopen indoor hospitality - cafes, restaurants, bars and so on, on 3 August," Mr Drakeford told radio station Heart South Wales.

"It depended upon the state of the coronavirus. We've had the latest checks. We're confident now that we'll be able to go ahead."

Mr Drakeford said he was impressed with the "careful way" pubs and restaurants have been operating outdoors.

"People sitting at a careful distance, food being served at the table, markings on the floor to make sure people don't bump into each by accident and so on."

"We will expect the same care to be taken indoors by people who are running bars, pubs and so on - and then it will be safe."