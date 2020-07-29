Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gyms have been shut in Wales since the start of lockdown

The Welsh Government is "very keen" to allow gyms to reopen, the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford promised the sector an announcement on Friday.

Gyms have been shut in Wales since March, and although they can now offer services outdoors no date has been given for when they can fully restart.

"For lots of people going to the gym, having that bit of fitness is a really important part of their lives," Mr Drakeford said.

"We are very keen to be able to allow that sector to reopen."

Speaking to Capital South Wales radio, the first minister added: "We know that coronavirus thrives in noisy places where people are expelling air, where it's hot and it's sweaty and all of that.

"We've been working hard with the gym sector over the last couple of weeks. I'll be making announcements on Friday."

Outdoor gyms were allowed to reopen in Wales earlier this month. The UK government gave the go ahead for indoor gyms on Monday.

What about support for the arts?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Arts venues have been shut in Wales since the start of lockdown

During the interview Mr Drakeford promised that a "package of support" will be announced for the arts on Thursday.

The Welsh Government has come under pressure to say how it will spend £59m from the UK government, itself the result of help for the sector in England.

"It will be a major package," Mr Drakeford said, "it will have, you know, millions of pounds attached to it.

"We're doing our best to stretch the money, so that it covers as many people's livelihoods who have been affected by coronavirus in the arts sector as we can.

"We're trying to stretch the money, so we can support those big and important venues like the WMC (Wales Millennium Centre) in Cardiff but also to support those people who earn their living in the arts in a different sort of way."