An extra £30m could be spent by the Welsh Government to help achieve its "goal of ending homelessness in Wales".

Julie James, housing minister, has increased funding to tackle the issue from £20m in May to up to £50m.

Between April and June, 407 rough sleepers were reported to have been moved off the streets and into emergency accommodation.

A total of 1,859 who were not rough sleepers were moved into emergency accommodation.

Julie James said plans submitted by councils covering more than 230 individual projects and schemes meant the initial funding pledge did "not match our collective ambition".

She has previously said she was "absolutely determined" homeless people would not have to go back on to the streets after the coronavirus pandemic.

In her initial statement at the end of May, the minister asked the 22 Welsh councils to "draw up plans to transform services and the accommodation offer across Wales to help those currently in temporary accommodation to move on to a longer term home and ensure dignified suitable options for those who face homelessness in the future".

Following the submissions from councils, the minister said the £10.5m earmarked for capital expenditure, for example on buildings, from the initial £20m funding pot was insufficient.

The overall capital funding available has been increased to up to £40m, taking the total potential spend on capital and revenue to up to £50m.

Ms James said the increased funding "clearly demonstrates the level of commitment we have to ensuring we can make a truly significant and transformational step-change towards achieving our goal of ending homelessness in Wales."