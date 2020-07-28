Image caption Denise Idris Jones was an AM from 2003 to 2007

The former Labour assembly member for Conwy, Denise Idris Jones, has died.

Mrs Jones, 69, who was born in Rhosllanerchrugog, near Wrexham, was elected to the Welsh Assembly in 2003 and represented the consistency for four years until its abolition in 2007.

She served on the assembly's culture, Welsh Language and education committees.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said she had been a "real voice for north Wales, for education and the Welsh language".

Mrs Jones had taught French at Ysgol y Grango in Wrexham.

"She brought her experience as a teacher to her work as the elected member for Conwy," said Mr Drakeford.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of the Welsh Labour movement, are with her family at this time," he added.

Former Welsh Conservative assembly leader Nick Bourne said he was sad to hear the news: "She was a lovely person, always smiling, always kind."