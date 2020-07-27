Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It had been a criminal offence not to work from home if you were able to

A coronavirus law requiring people in Wales to work from home where they can has been scrapped by the Welsh Government.

It means it is no longer a criminal offence for individuals not to do so.

But guidance for people to work from home "wherever they can" will stay in place.

The changes were made as part of the easing of Wales' lockdown rules. The Welsh Government said the offence was no longer seen as proportionate.

Earlier in July Prime Minister Boris Johnson said employers in England would have "more discretion" from 1 August.

That would allow staff to return to the workplace, although Mr Johnson said that could mean "continuing to work from home, which is one way of working safely and which has worked for many employers and employees".

The chief scientific adviser to the UK government, Sir Patrick Vallance, said there was no reason to change the guidance on home working.

Image caption Mark Drakeford said people should continue to work from home 'wherever they can'

Regulations had been in place in Wales requiring people to work from home where it was "reasonably practicable".

The Welsh Government removed the regulation over the weekend, with the offence lifted on Saturday.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government's policy "remains clear that people should continue to work from home wherever they can".

"The increase in remote and flexible working has been one of the few positives we can take away from the coronavirus pandemic and for public health and other reasons I am keen that this continues - and the Welsh Government will lead by example," he said in a statement.

But he added that in order to provide the "flexibility needed to sustain this policy we will lift the legal requirement to work from home".

"Guidance will be provided to ensure that home working remains a cornerstone of our approach to recovery in Wales. Employers will also have responsibilities to support home working," he added.