Image caption Lockdown in Wales has been the responsibility of the Welsh Government

UK ministers have announced an extra £1.2bn in additional funding for the Welsh Government this year.

They said it will help Welsh ministers "plan for Wales' economy recovery" and showed their commitment to "strengthening the union".

It is part of a wider package of additional coronavirus money for all the devolved administrations, including those in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Welsh Government is "not clear how much of this package is wholly new".

It brings the total additional cash in response to the coronavirus pandemic for the Labour Welsh Government to £4bn.

That does not include direct spending by the Conservative UK government in Wales - such as the furlough scheme or VAT cuts for the tourism and hospitality sector.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said the UK government's "guarantee" means the Welsh Government can invest to protect jobs

Welsh Government ministers have previously called for their UK counterparts to allow them to borrow more money to help deal with the pandemic.

In May, the Welsh Government's finance minister Rebecca Evans said they wanted "more flexibility to help us respond to the crisis".

She said the UK Treasury should end "the arbitrary limits on our borrowing" and also remove "the limits on the amount we can draw down from our own reserves".

Normally, extra funding is given from the UK government to the Welsh Government as a result of extra spending in England on devolved areas - like health or education.

However, this announcement is not in response to any further spending in England.

It is not yet clear whether this money is the result of any planned extra spending in England in future - or whether that would lead to extra funding for Wales too in the usual way.

The UK government said this money was to give Wales "the certainty and financial flexibility to plan for the months ahead".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Welsh Government has called for more freedom to borrow cash

But the Welsh Government is calling for the UK Treasury to "finally lift the restrictions" so Wales can "access our own savings to address urgent pressures".

"The pressures facing our budget are unrivalled in the post Second World War era," said a Welsh Government spokesperson.

"And while we welcome confirmation of Wales' share of spend in England, it is not clear how much of this package is wholly new.

"We fully expected to receive funding on major PPE (personal protective equipment) costs and NHS winter funding.

"We look forward to receiving the full detail on new funding and hope that the UK Treasury will finally lift the restrictions on our ability to access our own savings to address urgent pressures."

Analysis by Ione Wells, BBC Wales Westminster correspondent

Expect to hear UK government ministers talk a lot more about the union in months to come.

The pandemic has led to greater awareness of devolved powers - especially health and education.

While Welsh Government ministers have faced scrutiny for some divergence in their response to the pandemic, like being later to test all care home staff and residents, the UK government equally has faced criticisms for being behind on issues like committing to providing free school meals for eligible children during the summer holidays.

The prime minister's visit to Scotland, praising the furlough scheme and UK armed forces, and this announcement today send a clear signal: trying to strengthen support for the union is heavily back on the UK government's agenda.

Meanwhile a group of MPs have also set up a new pro-union lobby group to keep it on the agenda in government and Parliament, chaired by Conservative Aberconwy MP Robin Millar.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson visited Scotland on Thursday

The UK government has been in charge of much of the UK's economic response to the virus, including the coronavirus job retention furlough scheme.

But devolved governments have been responsible for the severe restrictions on day-to-day life, as well as their local health services, and different parts of the UK have come out of lockdown in different ways.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said the UK government "is committed to doing everything it can to defeat coronavirus, and this additional funding for Wales - now worth £4bn - will help the Welsh Government in delivering its response on the front line".

"This guarantee from UK government means that the Welsh Government can invest to protect jobs and plan for Wales' economic recovery."

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay, said: "This is yet another sign of our support for the union and commitment to securing an economic recovery for the whole of the United Kingdom."

On a visit to Scotland on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "pledged to be a prime minister for every corner of the United Kingdom", adding that the response to the pandemic had shown his government's commitment to the whole of the UK.