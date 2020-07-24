Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beauty salons will be able to reopen on Monday

Cinemas, museums and beauty salons in Wales have been given the green light to reopen on Monday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed the latest moves to ease coronavirus restrictions in Wales.

Face masks on public transport, including taxis, will also be made compulsory for anyone over the age of 11 on the same day.

Meanwhile campsites and accommodation with shared facilities can reopen on Saturday.

Mr Drakeford said people would need to get used to "some changes" to help protect themselves and people working in reopening businesses.

"This may mean having to book ahead or giving our details to the places we are visiting, to help our test, trace, protect service, in the event there's an outbreak of coronavirus," he said.

"It's the responsibility of all of us to follow these new rules so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe."

Beauty salons, including nail parlours and tanning salons, will be able to reopen on Monday, and tattooing, piercing, electrolysis and acupuncture can restart.

But procedures on the face will be prohibited for now.

Spas can resume business, but only for beauty treatments and not for saunas and pools.

Hairdressers have already been given permission to reopen.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Facemasks will be compulsory on public transport for everyone over the age of 11

The housing market can fully reopen to include viewings of occupied properties on Monday, and cinemas, museums, amusement arcades, galleries, archives can will be able to open their doors.

But whether they do or do not will depend on the venues themselves. The cinema industry has warned "few, if any" cinemas will reopen on 27 July.

Driving lessons can restart the same day. Lessons restarted in England earlier in the month, on 4 July.

At the same time face coverings will become mandatory on all public transport, including taxis.

Self-contained accommodation without shared facilities has been able to open from 11 July.

From Saturday that will be expanded to include accommodation that does share facilities, including campsites and all hotels, and underground attractions can resume trading.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campsites can reopen on Saturday

As lockdown has eased the Welsh Government has slowly given dates for when individual restrictions would end.

It has said confirmation would depend on the rate of coronavirus transmission continuing to decline. Much of Friday's announcement was previewed a few weeks ago.

But despite the easing of many restrictions, some sectors remain shut with no plans to restart.

They include indoor gyms and leisure facilities, such as swimming, as well as theatres and music venues.

The Welsh Government has given pubs, cafes and restaurants a potential date of 3 August for when they can open indoors, although they have already been allowed to do so outdoors.

The next formal review of the regulations will be carried out by 30 July.