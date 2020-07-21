Welsh doctors and dentists get 2.8% pay increase

Image copyright PA Media

Doctors and dentists will receive a 2.8% pay increase in Wales.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the increase is "well-deserved recognition".

It follows a decision to do the same in England, and above inflation increases elsewhere in the public sector.

But Mr Gething said the UK Treasury is not providing additional cash for the increase - "so the additional funding needed will need to be found from existing budgets".

The Welsh Government said the increase is in line with the recommendations of the Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB).

It covers all groups of doctors and dentists, including consultants, salaried GPs and dentists.