Image caption Paul Davies has led the Tory group since September 2018

The Conservative Senedd leader Paul Davies has reshuffled his team of spokespeople in the Welsh Parliament.

Former group leader Andrew RT Davies will now speak on health matters, replacing Angela Burns.

She is leaving Cardiff Bay next May, and has a new role focusing on how public services can be reshaped in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nick Ramsay, who was allowed to re-join the Conservative Party this week, keeps his role as finance spokesman.

Mr Ramsay was suspended after being arrested and released without charge in January.

He had already been reinstated into the Tory Senedd group.

Image caption Angela Burns is stepping down from the Senedd at next May's election

Laura Anne Jones, the new Conservative Senedd member for South Wales East, following the death of Mohammad Asghar, becomes the party's equalities, children and young people spokeswoman in Cardiff Bay.

Amongst the other changes, Janet Finch-Saunders is the new spokeswoman on climate change, energy, and rural affairs.

Suzy Davies will now speak on skills policy, as part of her education and the Welsh language brief.

Russell George still speak on economy, business and infrastructure matters and Mark Isherwood remains spokesman on local government, housing and communities.

On Ms Burns' new role as spokeswoman on "government resilience and efficiency", Mr Davies said: "Angela Burns has previously shadowed health, education and finance amongst other portfolios, which, along with her significant business experience, make her uniquely placed to take on this key role.

"I have asked her to think radically and creatively about the ways in which government in Wales can reduce duplication, avoid silo working and minimise waste, and I am delighted a politician of her experience and stature has agreed to take on this key position."

"This radical reshuffle showcases the best of a very talented team as we look to the future and a future Welsh Conservative government," Mr Davies said.