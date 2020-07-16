Senior Conservative steps down from Senedd

Image caption Angela Burns said representing her seat had been an "enormous privilege"

Tory Senedd member Angela Burns has said she will step down from the Welsh Parliament at next May's election.

The member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire was first elected in 2007 and is her party's health spokeswoman in Cardiff Bay.

"All good things must come to an end and it's now time for a fresh challenge and new experiences," she said.

Conservative Senedd leader Paul Davies said she "made a highly significant contribution to Welsh political life".

This was "especially so" with her speaking for the party on health "during this pandemic", he said, "and she will carry on making very valuable contributions for the rest of her time as a member".