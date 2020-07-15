Image caption Nick Ramsay was suspended from the Conservative Party for six months

A senior Tory Senedd member has had his suspension from the party lifted.

Nick Ramsay, who holds the seat for Monmouth in the Welsh Parliament, was suspended after being arrested and released without charge in January.

He had already been reinstated into the Tory Senedd group. The Conservatives said that "no further action" would be taken against him.

Mr Ramsay took his leader in the Senedd to court to challenge his suspension as a Tory group Senedd member.

The two sides settled and he was reinstated.

But his suspension as a party member had remained in place.

In February his lawyer said he was considering further legal action against the party.

A Conservative spokeswoman said on Wednesday: "The matter has been investigated under party mechanisms, and no further action will be taken."

Mr Ramsay is the Conservative Senedd group's finance spokesman, and chairs the cross-party public accounts committee.