Image copyright Getty Images Image caption First Minister Mark Drakeford said last year he wanted to see more 20mph limits.

Plans to make 20mph speed limits the default in residential areas have received initial backing in the Senedd.

Deputy transport minister Lee Waters said 80 children were killed or seriously injured on Welsh roads in the last year figures are available for.

"Even a 1% drop in average speeds is likely to bring about a 6% drop in casualties," he said.

But a Brexit Party politician said the only way to stop road accidents was "for us all to return to walking".

Rejecting the logic of the plans, South Wales East Senedd member David Rowlands said: "This constant reduction in speed could be applied to our motorways - a 30mph speed limit on these would save far more lives."

A report commissioned by the Welsh Government recommended 20mph replace 30mph as the default residential area speed.

Mr Waters said the Welsh Government planned to implement the change by 2023.

"Whilst we have made progress on reducing deaths on our roads in the 21 years of devolution, despite our considerable efforts there are still 4,000 accidents which result in injuries every year in Wales," he said.

"The evidence is clear, reducing speeds reduces accidents, reducing speed saves lives and slower speeds in our communities improves quality of life."

Image caption Lee Waters said there would be a communications campaign to explain the change

Conservative Aberconwy Senedd member Janet Finch-Saunders said the measure was "common sense and it's a safe move".

"While 20mph would primarily help urban areas, I am clear from communications on the matter with the first minister that progress in this area will take us closer to help tackling high risk speed limits in rural areas," she said.

Power over national speed limits was devolved to Wales in 2018.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said last year he wanted to see more 20mph limits.

Campaigners had claimed Wales was lagging behind the rest of the UK on the issue.

Image caption Sian Gwenllian warned enforcement was an issue

In Wednesday's debate, Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian, Senedd member for Arfon, called for ministers to set out proposals in their consultation to ensure enforcement agencies "have the appropriate resources".

The Welsh Government agreed to accept the opposition party's call.

"The question of enforcement is an important one and is one that needs to be addressed," Ms Gwenllian said.

"At the moment, the 20mph speed limits aren't being implemented in a proactive manner, if truth be told."

What did the report say?

A Welsh Government-commissioned taskforce, chaired by Phil Jones, said there was "overwhelming evidence" that lower speeds result in fewer collisions and a reduced severity of injuries.

It said public opinion was likely to support the change, and set out what ministers would need to do to enforce it.

"Making the change to a default 20mph speed limits in most urban areas is simple in legal terms, but the ramifications are wide and complex," the report said.

"It should be seen as a major government project, which will need strong and dedicated governance to ensure it is successfully delivered."

The report called for a series of public awareness campaigns and said it was important that the police and GoSafe are committed to enforcing 20mph speed limits, "so that driver behaviour can begin to be changed".

The report also said it would be up to local authorities to identify roads that should not be subject to the 20mph limit.

The Welsh Government will now consult on its plans, which will require a further Senedd vote before they can be implemented.