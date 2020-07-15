Image caption Driving lessons resumed in England on 4 July

Driving lessons in Wales will be able to resume from 27 July, the first minister has told the Senedd.

Mark Drakeford said lessons for motorists and motorcyclists will restart then.

Theory and practical driving tests will be phased in from 3 August, he said.

Guidance and a "more detailed timetable" would be published by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) "very shortly", he added.

The first minister said he was confident the reopening would be done "safely for everyone concerned".

He was responding to a question from Caerphilly Senedd member Hefin David, who said it was one of the issues he gets the most questions on from his constituents.

Mark Drakeford made the announcement during First Minister's Questions

DVSA chief executive Gareth Llewellyn said recent months had been a "tough time for the whole country, including learners and driving instructors, but I am pleased to announce the restart of lessons and tests in Wales".

"Tests for critical workers have continued during the lockdown and I would like to thank all those instructors and examiners who have continued to work to help deliver tests for those who have done so much to help us during this terrible pandemic," he said.

Mr Drakeford also said he has not "identified" a time when indoor play centres would be able to reopen.

He said the matter would be part of the discussions the Welsh Government would be having over the next three weeks.

"As soon as we are safely able to reopen those play centres indoors then we will do so, outdoor play areas of course able to reopen from July 20th," he added.