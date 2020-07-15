Image copyright ADI Image caption A ban on wild animals in circuses in England came into force in January

Plans for a new law banning wild animals in circuses in Wales have passed their final vote in the Senedd and now await royal assent.

It follows moves to outlaw the practice in Scotland and England.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said the ban was "overdue" and the legislation represented a "significant step forwards for wild animals in Wales and beyond".

The law is due to come into force on 1 December.

The proposals have been welcomed by the RSPCA but a man described as Britain's last lion tamer, Thomas Chipperfield, has called them "illiberal".