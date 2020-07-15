Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Quick processing of Covid-19 tests is seen as vital to emerging safely from lockdown

Slower coronavirus test processing speeds in Wales last week were due to a "series of difficulties" at one laboratory, the first minister says.

Fewer tests were conducted but 66.3% of results came back within 48 hours, the worst performance during the pandemic.

Home kits and tests from some test centres in Wales are processed in a network of laboratories in England, Mark Drakeford told the Senedd.

It was one of these labs which had the problems, Mr Drakeford said.

He said an "enhanced courier service" was being arranged to move tests from testing sites to laboratories more quickly and more regularly.

Responding to a question from Conservative Senedd member Andrew RT Davies about the decline in performance, Mr Drakeford said: "Our TTP [Test, Trace, Protect] system does need to return more tests more quickly. And we are working with the system for that to happen."

He said one of the laboratories being used had "faced a series of difficulties" meaning its ability to return results in 24 hours was "compromised".

The first minister said an "enhanced courier service" was now being arranged "to make sure that tests are taken from the testing sites to the laboratory more quickly and more regularly during the day".

"We are exploring with our Welsh laboratories ways in which they can turn those tests around more quickly," he said.