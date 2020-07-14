Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first minister has said he wants tests processed more quickly

The speed at which coronavirus tests are processed in Wales has worsened, despite fewer tests being done.

Last week, only 66.3% of results came back within 48 hours, the worst performance since the crisis began.

The 24 hour measure declined too, with 46.5% being processed within that timeframe, compared to 49.6% the week before.

And 16.5% took more than three days to come back, the biggest proportion yet.

Last week 14,332 tests were carried out, down from 19,634.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Saturday that he wants tests to be processed more quickly.

Welsh Conservative health spokeswoman Angela Burns said the figures were "worrying" as lockdown eases.

"This is unacceptable," she said.

"The Welsh Labour-led government, and especially the health minister must up their game on testing, and explain why the scandal has been allowed to develop."

The Welsh Government says it will announce a new testing strategy on Wednesday.

It has been asked to comment on the statistics.