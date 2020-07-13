Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Welsh Government has said face-covering use on public transport

Three-layer face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in Wales from 27 July, the first minister has said.

At the daily Welsh government coronavirus briefing, Mark Drakeford said this would also be the case for taxis and other situations where 2m social distancing was not possible.

Last week, Health Minister Vaughan Gething recommended their use.

But he stopped short of making them mandatory.

Mr Drakeford said: "For the sake of simplicity and consistency, as well as being part of our plan to help reduce the risk of transmission while on public transport where it is not always possible to maintain a two metre physical distance, it will become mandatory for people to wear a three-layer face covering while travelling - this includes taxis."

The masks should be made of cotton, and even an old pair of socks can be used to cover your face

Face coverings are currently required on public transport in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The guidance comes after the World Health Organization updated its own advice. The British Medical Association in Wales had also called for the use of face coverings.

The Unite union also said face coverings should be mandatory on buses and trains.

However, Mr Drakeford said masks would not be mandatory for shoppers.