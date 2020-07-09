Image caption The library's finances were "precarious" before the pandemic, its chief executive said

The National Library of Wales is not likely to re-open fully until next spring, its chief executive has said.

Pedr ap Llwyd told a Senedd committee that the library had lost 95% of its commercial income because of Covid-19.

He said that the library, in Aberystwyth, was in a precarious financial position even before the pandemic struck.

"None of us was prepared for Covid-19," he said. "We weren't ready as cultural institutions."

Mr ap Llwyd was appearing before the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee.

"We've been closed for many months and when we do reopen, because of the nature of the building, the shop is small, the restaurant is narrow, then it does appear very likely that we will be unable to open those until around springtime," he said.

David Anderson, director general of National Museum Wales, which runs seven museums across Wales, echoed Mr ap Llwyd's comments.

He said: "We also carry a structural deficit, and this has come at us really very, very unexpectedly, of course.

"We're projecting to lose about £1.8m pounds of commercial income this financial year."

Image copyright National Museum Wales/Marc Atkins Image caption St Fagans National Museum of History is part of National Museum Wales

However, both witnesses also praised the support they had received from Welsh Government ministers during this period, and the extra money for heritage and the arts announced this week by the UK government.

Mr Anderson said it would be difficult to say how many staff are likely to have returned to work at the National Museum by the end of the furlough scheme on October.

"We know we won't be able to fully reopen our sites, probably even into the autumn as well," he said.

"There's a question of how many staff should be on site, and how safe it would be for them to be on site."

'Stress and anguish'

Mr ap Llwyd highlighted that whilst a quarter of staff at the National Library are currently on furlough, all salaries are being topped up to 100%, from the 80% provided by the scheme.

On staff returning to their jobs after the scheme ends, Mr ap Llwyd said there would "certainly" be jobs for them when it is possible for them to return to work.

He added that the library is also providing an independent counselling service for staff.

"We are highly aware how much stress and anguish this period has brought about for our staff," he said.

"We are pleased to say that this service, although it is independent, is being used by our staff, and the staff believe it is very beneficial to them."

Andrew White, Wales director of the Heritage Lottery Fund, has said that over half of the organisations applying for funding are making use of the job retention scheme.

He added that there is a potential for redundancies in the heritage sector, because of the barriers to full re-opening and income generation.