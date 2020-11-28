Petitions: Welsh Parliament's threshold for debates raised
Thousands more signatures will be required for petitions to be considered for debate in the Senedd.
The Senedd's petitions committee has decided the current debate threshold of more than 5,000 signatures should be increased to over 10,000.
A committee spokeswoman said it was because of an "unprecedented increase in the number of petitions".
She said it was also because of a reduction in Senedd debating time during the coronavirus pandemic.
Petitions with more than 50 signatures are discussed by the petitions committee.
Recent Senedd debates held because of popular petitions include calls for Welsh pupils to be taught about black history and concerns over plans to dump more mud dredged from near a Somerset nuclear power site in to the sea off Cardiff Bay.
Almost 68,000 signatures were received for a petition calling for a reversal on the rules banning shops selling non-essential items during Wales' recent short firebreak lockdown.
It is the largest petition ever submitted to the Senedd but the rules were not reversed and the issue was debated in Cardiff Bay in the week after the ban had come to an end.
'Positive thing for democracy'
Speaking in the Senedd during the debate, the chairwoman of the petitions committee said it was "on track" to consider the same number of new petitions during 2020 than it did for the previous three-and-a-half years of this Senedd combined.
Janet Finch-Saunders added it was "clearly the case that increasing numbers of people are engaging with the Senedd and devolved politics through the petitions process".
"I believe that this can only be a positive thing for our democracy," she added.
Of the 99 petitions currently open, none have received more than 10,000 signatures and only six have received more than 5,000.
'Scarce' debating time
A spokeswoman on behalf of the Senedd's petitions committee, said: "The coronavirus pandemic - as well as a new Senedd petitions website - has resulted in an unprecedented increase in the number of petitions received, including those with more than 5,000 signatures.
"However, debating time available during plenary is scarce, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic when urgent business is prioritised.
"This makes it difficult for the committee to fulfil the demand for debates and it has therefore decided to increase the threshold above which it will consider referring petitions for a debate to 10,000 signatures for all petitions closing after 1 December 2020."
The spokeswoman added that the committee would "continue to work hard to consider and scrutinise all petitions with more than 50 signatures, including ensuring they receive a response from the Welsh Government".