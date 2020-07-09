Quarantine exemption travel list to apply in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images

The list of countries exempt from the UK's 14-day quarantine rules will apply in Wales as well as England.

The Welsh Government has confirmed it has agreed to the regulations, which cover dozens of countries.

It means people can return from trips to countries like France, Italy and Greece without having to self-isolate.

It did not follow Scotland in excluding Spain and Serbia from the list. The regulations come into force from 10 July.

Last week First Minister Mark Drakeford said dealing with UK government ministers on the policy had been "shambolic"..

In a written statement to the Welsh Parliament, Mr Drakeford said: "The Welsh Government has, throughout this process, aimed to be constructive in enabling the UK Government achieve its policy objective. The UK Government has shared its methodology with us and this has been reviewed by the Chief Medical Officer."

The Welsh Government said the list of countries agreed is the same as that applied in England by the UK government.

Currently travellers are expected to self-isolate for 14 days, under rules that came into force at the start of June.