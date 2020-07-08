Image copyright AFP Image caption Rishi Sunak presented his summer statement in the Commons on Wednesday

The Welsh Government will get an extra £500m as a result of the chancellor's summer statement, the UK government has said.

Rishi Sunak announced measures to help hospitality, tourism and young people in the Commons on Wednesday.

Measures include cuts to VAT and discounts for eating out.

The UK government says it has provided Welsh ministers, who run many of Wales' public services including the NHS, with a total of £2.8bn during the pandemic.

In the statement the chancellor announced a 50% discount for diners, and a VAT cut for hospitality and tourism from 20% to 5%.

Both measures will apply in Wales, as will a £2bn scheme to create more jobs for young people.

But a stamp duty holiday on the first £500,000 of all property sales applies to England and Northern Ireland. In Wales stamp duty is devolved.