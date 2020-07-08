Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Every other UK nation has an indoor restart date for pubs and restaurants

The body representing trade unions is urging Welsh ministers to announce a date for the re-opening of the indoor hospitality sector.

The Wales TUC said many workers were "anxious" about employment prospects as the UK-wide furlough scheme winds down.

Some pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants in Wales will be able to re-open outdoors from 13 July.

Ministers said decisions on indoor hospitality will be made "in light of the success" of outdoor re-opening.

The Welsh Government said this will also be the case for indoor tourist attractions, which were allowed to open from Monday.

Wales is the only part of the UK without a restart date for indoor hospitality.

Shavanah Taj, general secretary of the Wales TUC, which represents thousands of workers, made the call to set a date for the re-opening of indoor hospitality after talks with the Welsh Government.

"Many workers are anxious about their future employment prospects, as the furlough scheme is winding down, and an increasing number of employers are issuing redundancy notices," she said.

"Workers and employers believe a date for the reopening of indoor hospitality may provide certainty for the sector and prevent more job losses."

Image caption Shavanah Taj says businesses will need time to put safety measures in place

Ms Taj added: "Trades unions believe that, in setting an opening date, a review point for outdoor opening of pubs, bars and cafes would have to be taken into account.

"Businesses will also need time to put appropriate safety measures in place.

"No worker can be put at risk for the sake of business survival."

What is Welsh ministers' take on this?

In a statement, a Welsh Government spokesperson, said: "Wales' hospitality sector will prepare to re-open outdoors from 13 July, and a final decision will be made at the next review of the coronavirus regulations on Thursday (9 July) and will depend on whether rates of coronavirus are continuing to fall.

"Subject to this review, self-contained accommodation is also preparing to open on Saturday.

"Future decisions, in respect of camping, indoor hospitality and indoor attractions will be made, in light of the success of the first phases of re-opening."