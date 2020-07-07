Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Royal Society says the UK lags behind in setting clear policies on face coverings and on using them

The Welsh Government is "continuing to look" at evidence on whether face coverings should be mandatory in public places, the health minister has said.

The head of the UK's national academy of science said everyone should wear a face covering in crowded public spaces.

People in Wales are advised, but not required, to wear face coverings if social distancing is not possible.

Vaughan Gething said the Welsh Government was "actively considering what is the right thing to do".

He said said he would look at evidence from the scientific advisory group SAGE and consult Wales' Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton about whether to change guidance.

Royal Society President Prof Sir Venki Ramakrishnan said the UK was "way behind" many countries in their usage and there was evidence that they protected both the wearer and those around them.

The Welsh Government has recommended in Wales that people wear three-layer face coverings on public transport and other situations where they cannot avoid being closer than 2m to others.

Answering journalists' questions at a news conference on Tuesday, Mr Gething said: "At this point we are continuing to look at the evidence and today's comments are part of what we'll need to consider doing as we help to keep Wales safe now and in the future."

Mr Gething said he did recognise face coverings gave some people an "extra element" of reassurance, but he was also concerned that the wearing of them may encourage some people to take more risks.

"It's entirely possible we'll need to make a different choice in the near future for the longer term - so I wouldn't want to try and set up a position which says absolutely no, never, we'll never change our position on masks and face coverings, but we'll do so at a time where its the right thing to do to help keep all of us safe," he added.

Face coverings are compulsory on public transport in England, where they should also be worn in hospitals by staff, outpatients and visitors.

In Scotland, masks are mandatory on public transport, and will be in shops from 10 July.

Plans to make wearing face masks on public transport compulsory in Northern Ireland have been put on hold, pending legal clarification.

Speaking as the Royal Society published two reports on face coverings, Prof Ramakrishnan said the public remained "sceptical" about their benefits because "the message has not been clear enough" and guidelines have been inconsistent.

"What we would like for the government is to be a bit stronger and clearer about the messaging and require it whenever you are in crowded public spaces where you cannot get more than two metres away from the next person," he said

"If you're in a crowded setting, you ought to wear a mask."

Angelo Mazzeo, from the south west of England, was at Newport station to pick up a friend before they drove to Leeds in his open top car.

He said he always tries to wear a mask in public areas like the supermarket or on trains and believes it is an important way to reduce the R rate across the UK.

He said: "I think you know in crowded public areas like public transport or supermarkets, I think everyone should wear a mask, it will just keep that R value below one which will eventually kill the virus off."

He added: "I think there should be a harmonious discussion between England, Wales and Scotland - I think face masks are important and it gives us all a reminder that the virus is still with us."

Louise Pirouet, who was catching a train from Newport Station, believes it is vitally important to wear a mask on public transport and in public for the safety of others.

She feels, "why should I wear a mask and not you?"

She said: "I've noticed on the train when people are going to England they do wear them then on the train, but when you come into Wales they don't."

She added: "I think it's not good that in Wales it's not mandatory to wear them, I think that everyone should wear them on public transport in Wales, the same as England."

Craig Higgins, who lives in Gelli in Rhondda Cynon Taf, was carrying out a site survey for a prospective cycle hire scheme in Newport city centre.

He believes wearing a mask "gives a false sense of security".

He says governments across the UK have not coordinated as well as they could have.

He said: "There has been some communication between them all, I think that's fair to say.

"They've obviously taken their own stances because of those devolved powers, which is fine.

"But I think that lack of coordination between all of them is a bit confusing, having one rule for one place and one rule for another."