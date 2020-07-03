Image copyright Virginia Crosbie Image caption Virginia Crosbie said she has started learning Welsh

The Conservative MP for Ynys Mon has apologised for errors on her Welsh language website.

Virginia Crosbie said the automatic translation used had not been "100% perfect".

A reference to the "2 sisters plant" on Anglesey was translated to "2 chwaer blanhighyn" - referring to a plant that grows in nature, rather than a factory.

Another press release translated sewer - someone who sews - to "carthffosydd" - sewers underground.

A button that invited constituents to book a phone surgery said: "Rwyf am archebu llawdriniaeth ffôn".

Llawdriniaeth refers to surgery, such as in a operation.

Image caption The MP said the translation had not been 100% perfect

In a tweet, Ms Crosbie said: "Thank you for your patience."

"While I have started learning the Welsh language, I am sorry that the automatic website translation is not 100% perfect."

She added: "We're currently working on a fully bilingual website."