Image copyright Senedd/Laura Anne Jones Image caption Laura Anne Jones was previously elected to Cardiff Bay in 2003

The new Conservative Senedd member for South Wales East, following the death of Mohammad Asghar, has been confirmed.

Laura Anne Jones will join the Welsh Parliament, as the next Conservative on the regional list at the 2016 election.

Ms Jones previously held a seat for the region between 2003 and 2007, and spoke for the party on sport.

Mr Asghar, the first ethnic minority Senedd member, died last month at the age of 74 after representing the region since 2007.

Unlike constituency members in Cardiff Bay, the death of a regional member does not trigger a by-election.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones said on Thursday she had been informed by the returning officer for South Wales East that Laura Anne Jones was to succeed Mohammad Asghar, and said arrangements were being made for her to be sworn in.

Mr Asghar died on 16 June after being taken to hospital.

Conservative Senedd group leader Paul Davies called his death a "devastating blow".