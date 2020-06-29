Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two households will be able meet indoors from Monday

Two households in Wales will be able to form one "extended household" and meet indoors from next Monday, the Welsh Government has announced.

Only one extended household can be formed, and cannot be changed once arranged. Travel restrictions are due to be lifted the same day.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he knows people are missing seeing their families.

It follows similar "support bubble" arrangements elsewhere in the UK.

Under the rules, if anyone in an extended household develops symptoms, the entire household will need to self-isolate.

The Welsh Government has asked people to keep records to help with contact tracing if that happens.

Image caption Mark Drakeford made the announcement at a press conference on Monday

The members of the extended household cannot be changed.

Mr Drakeford said: "I know people are missing seeing their families.

"We have some headroom to make a further change to the rules next week.

"We will introduce this new concept, which will enable people living in two separate households to form one extended household - they may be part of the same family or they may be close friends."