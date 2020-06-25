Image caption The procession was held in Newport on Thursday.

Mourners paid tribute to Conservative politician Mohammad Asghar at a funeral procession in Newport.

He was the first ethnic minority Member of the Senedd (MS), elected in 2007.

The South Wales East MS died at the age of 74 last week.

The funeral cortege left Newport Central Mosque and made its way to Mr Asghar's office in the city, where politicians and members of the public paid their respects.

Among those attending were Monmouth Conservative MS Nick Ramsay, Newport East Labour MS John Griffiths and Monmouthshire council Conservative leader Peter Fox.

Image caption Mohammad Asghar was first elected to the Senedd in 2007

Speaking after the procession, Mr Griffiths said Mr Asghar was a "real character" within the Senedd.

He said he was a "trailblazer" and a "strong role model" and described the turnout at the funeral as a testament to "how well thought of he was locally".

"He was very committed to doing the job for his constituents in south east Wales."

Last week, the UK government's Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said Mr Asghar was "an extremely significant figure in Welsh politics, someone who contributed so much to his community".

"More than that, he was a renowned family man and a good friend to many," he added.