The Welsh Government has terminated a contract with a design company after its creative director pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault.

Dylan Wyn Griffiths, 51 and from Amsterdam, admitted the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates in February.

Griffiths was creative director and on the board of Smorgasbord Studios Ltd, a design and branding company based in Cardiff and Amsterdam.

It won Welsh Government contracts worth around £5m over a six-year period.

Most recently it was appointed to deliver the Wales Brand Strategy, which was designed to be applied to all campaigns and activities to promote Wales as a destination.

That included designing a new typeface based around letters in the Welsh Language to be used in advertising campaigns around the world.

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Smorgasbord designed branding to promote Wales as destination

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We have exercised the break clause available to us on this contract and the contract will come to an end on July 13th."

In addition to racially aggravated assault, Griffiths also admitted two other charges of common assault.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £357 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

Records at Companies House show that Griffiths resigned from the board of Smorgasbord at the beginning of March.

It is unclear whether he continues to work at the company.

Smorgasbord has declined to comment.