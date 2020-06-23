Image caption Neil McEvoy: "We know where we can win"

Ex-Plaid Cymru politician Neil McEvoy has said his new party will stand candidates in every region of Wales in next year's Senedd election.

He said the party will challenge the "cartel in Welsh politics" and offer "change" to those disillusioned with devolution.

Mr McEvoy, currently Senedd Member for South Wales Central, wants to call the party the Welsh National Party.

However his application to register the name is being reconsidered.

The Electoral Commission, the body that oversees elections, announced in May that it had scrapped its original decision to recognise the name after Plaid Cymru threatened legal action.

Mr McEvoy described this as "political sabotage" but a Plaid spokesman said at the time "Plaid Cymru will always protect its historic name and we are confident that this matter will be resolved in a manner that allows us to continue doing so".

The uncertainty over branding is leaving the new party "a bit hamstrung" according to its leader, but Mr McEvoy said "if we don't get the name we were initially registered as, clearly there'll be legal action taken".

Swiss referenda system

As well as fielding candidates on the regional list, Neil McEvoy said the party will also stand in some constituencies, "because we know where we can win".

"In Cardiff West we're doing well, and we're the challengers to the first minister [Mark Drakeford]," he said.

"We're very much the outsiders. People will see a huge difference between the way we do business and the way that all the other parties compromise and want to be part of the club."

Mr McEvoy would not be drawn on the number of seats he hopes to win, and policies are still being developed ahead of next year's election

"We want people to own their own homes and be sovereign in their own lives," he said.

"Like Switzerland, we want a system of referenda so people can actually have their say.

"So the offer we're putting before the public next year will be a lot different to what's on offer currently."