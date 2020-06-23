Image copyright Google

There is no evidence of wider community transmission of coronavirus following outbreaks at two meat and food processing plants, Wales' health minister has said.

A total of 175 people have tested positive in connection with the 2 Sisters plant on Anglesey.

There have also been 70 cases in the outbreak at Rowan Foods in Wrexham.

Vaughan Gething claimed statutory sick pay meant many in the sector felt they had "no choice" but to work when ill.

Mr Gething told the daily Welsh Government press conference that there had also been a small cluster of cases at the Kepak meat processing plant in Merthyr Tydfil.

On the two north Wales outbreaks, he said: "I want to restate that, at the moment, there is no evidence of wider community transmission beyond these plants.

"All cases are directly linked to people working in these factories. The cases have been identified through our Test, Trace, Protect system, which shows it is working properly."

Cases of coronavirus have generally fallen across Wales, Mr Gething said, with fewer than 100 cases each day in the first few weeks of June.

There was an increase over the weekend, which was probably related to the outbreaks, he said.