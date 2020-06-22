Image copyright PA Media

Advice in Wales asking people vulnerable to coronavirus to self-isolate has not changed, the Welsh Government has said.

It issued the statement after UK ministers announced the tapering of the precautions in England.

The advice there will end on 1 August.

But in Wales shielding advice remains in place until 16 August. The group includes people who have received organ transplants, people on immune system suppressing drugs and pregnant women.

A total of 130,000 are thought to be shielding in Wales.

Chris Jones, deputy chief medical officer, said: "We know shielding is not easy, but we are continuing to advise this group of people to take these measures because, although coronavirus is declining in Wales, it has not gone away and these shielding measures will continue to protect this group of people."

People shielding are asked to work from home, not share meals or utensils at home, sleep on a separate bed, and not share towels.

Recent changes advised that people in the group can go out for exercise, and meet others outdoors.

The Welsh Government is also not following the UK government in easing the advice on 6 July, where shielding people living alone in England will be able to form social bubbles with another household.