Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said he had not spoken to the PM for over a fortnight

Poor communications between the UK and Welsh Governments are "hampering" efforts to tackle coronavirus, a senior Welsh Parliament committee has warned.

The Finance Committee has been looking at the £2.4bn extra Welsh ministers are spending on dealing with the outbreak.

The committee says London-Wales "communication channels" were "not as open as they could be" and co-ordination was being "hampered".

UK ministers said the administrations had "worked more closely than ever".

The committee's report praises the Welsh Government's "swift action" during the crisis, but says it is not clear what Welsh ministers are doing to prepare for life after lockdown is eased.

Plaid Cymru Senedd member for the North Wales region Llyr Gruffydd, who chairs the Finance Committee, said: "Few governments have ever faced such difficult choices, or have had to respond with such speed and decisiveness as that needed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"The sums of money involved to support our health services, economy and local authorities are huge and, at the moment, we still don't know whether it is enough.

"It is clear that communication channels between London and Wales are not as open as they could be, and that efforts to tackle this virus in a co-ordinated way are being hampered.

"What isn't clear is what ministers are doing to prepare for life after lockdown is eased, how it will kickstart the economy again, or even what contingencies does it have available should we be hit by a second wave?"

Mr Gruffydd said these were "important decisions" and the Welsh Government should be "telling us their plans".

Image caption Llyr Gruffydd says the huge sums of money being spent in the crisis might be enough

The additional £2.4bn is going to healthcare, businesses, councils, transport and other services.

Around £1.6bn is being used to support the economy and most of the cash has come from £1.8bn in extra funding from the UK Treasury.

The committee recognises "tough decisions" are being made by Welsh ministers and some public sector organisations will see funding cuts.

It calls on the government to provide details on how it is working with these organisations "to mitigate the impact of the reductions".

What do the government's say?

A UK government spokesperson said the two administrations had "worked more closely than ever" during "the biggest challenge" they had faced.

"There have been well over 100 meetings and calls with the Welsh Government since the pandemic began," the spokesperson said.

"Welsh Government officials and ministers have been involved in COBR meetings, committees and dozens of other meetings with UK government ministers and officials and will continue to be a key part of the planning and communication of the overall response."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We welcome the committee's recognition that we took swift action to tackle coronavirus in Wales.

"We have been clear and consistent in our call for the UK government to do more to engage with the devolved administrations on a regular and reliable rhythm, to ensure a four UK nations approach to tackling coronavirus."