Image caption Mohammad Asghar represented the South Wales East region for 13 years

The Welsh Parliament has paid tribute to the Conservative Senedd member for South Wales East, Mohammad Asghar, who died on Tuesday aged 74.

Mr Asghar became the body's first ethnic minority member when he was first elected in 2007.

Members held a minute's silence at the start of Wednesday's virtual session.

Paul Davies, Tory group leader in the Welsh Parliament, said he was a man who life was "dedicated to enriching and supporting those around him".

He said Mr Asghar, known as Oscar in the Senedd, had sought to "widen every possible connection between the ethnic minority groups and this institution".

"Oscar worked so hard to open the door and invite them in," he said.

Image caption Paul Davies said Mohammad Asghar had "immense warmth and kindness"

Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford praised his "indefatigable attendance at events to mark and celebrate the contribution of minority communities in Wales".

"HIs presence was of a different significance because he was there to demonstrate that someone who had arrived in Wales from a different continent had been able to make a successful life here," he said.

Mohammad Asghar was elected as a Plaid Cymru Senedd politician, having previously been in the Labour Party, and defected to the Conservative group in 2009.

On Wednesday, Plaid party leader Adam Price said "politics was never an ideology to Oscar".

He was a "political free spirit in many ways, a larger than life character [who] could never be confined in the confines of one party".

"We will miss the light of his smile and the grace of his soul," said Mr Price.

'Tolerant worldview'

Closing the tributes, Presiding Officer Elin Jones said her eyes "keep being drawn to look to my right, as I would in the chamber to the Conservative backbench and to an empty chair".

"A chair, a parliamentary seat that Mohammad Asghar filled with such pride and passion," she said.

"When we return to our chamber, Mohammad Asghar will not be with us, but his generous spirit and his tolerant worldview will help guide us all through these troubling times."