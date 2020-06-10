Image copyright oksanaphoto/Getty Images

The Welsh Government "hopes to be able to say something positive" for the tourism industry when lockdown restrictions are reviewed in July, the economy minister has said.

Ken Skates singled out 9 July as a possible date for that decision.

People in Wales can meet others from another household outdoors but are advised to travel no more than five miles as a "rule of thumb".

He said that matter would be considered as "we look to reopen" tourism.

Mr Skates was speaking at the Welsh Government's daily coronavirus news conference.