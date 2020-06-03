Image copyright PA Media Image caption Coronavirus has been a huge challenge for all four governments of the UK

Opposition parties are calling for an independent inquiry into the Welsh Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic to report before the 2021 Senedd election.

The Conservatives say ministers could then be "held to account" by voters.

Due to time constraints, Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party want an interim report ahead of next May's poll.

Ministers have not committed to a structure or time frame for an inquiry but back the principle of holding one.

On 20 May, in response to a question from Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "I'm not able to anticipate when that [inquiry] will be, but the principle that Mr Price has outlined - I'm very happy to confirm my support for that principle."

A Welsh Conservative-led debate in a virtual meeting of the Senedd on Wednesday is an attempt to secure further commitments from the Welsh Government on the details of any future inquiry.

The Tories are calling for an "independent, Welsh Parliament-appointed, judge-led inquiry… to be commenced at an appropriate date, when the pandemic is under control, and to be concluded prior to the next Welsh Parliament election".

Paul Davies, leader of the party in the Senedd, said: "It is vital that this inquiry is open and transparent, and completely independent from the Welsh Government to ensure public confidence in the process.

"The key findings of any inquiry must be published as soon as is practicably possible, before the next Welsh parliamentary election, so that those ministers who are responsible for the Welsh Government's response to the crisis can be held to account.

"The last thing we need is an inquiry controlled by politicians which drags on for years."

The Brexit Party's Mandy Jones said the inquiry "must be judge-led and appointed by the Senedd" and that the party does not "support the Welsh Government's attempt to take control of the inquiry".

Plaid Cymru has long called for an inquiry to start immediately so that lessons can be learned "to better inform future responses and improve decision-making".

Mr Price said: "The process of setting up an independent judge-led inquiry into Welsh Government handling of the coronavirus crisis should begin now, with an initial report on its findings to be presented before next year's Senedd elections.

"An inquiry into the Westminster government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic should also be running in parallel to any Welsh inquiry," he added.

While supporting the general idea of a public inquiry, the Welsh Labour government's proposed changes to the debate motion would remove any commitment to it being led by a judge appointed by the Senedd or being concluded ahead of the 2021 election.

A Plaid-commissioned report into the Welsh Government's handling of the pandemic concludes "it is too early to properly understand the impact of all decisions made to date, but it is also clear that certain decisions have led to detrimental effects for people and their communities in Wales".

Camilla Ducker, a GP and consultant to the World Health Organization, said: "The decision to stop community testing and tracing was in contrast to the 'test, test, test' message, which was the World Health Organization's constant message at the time.

"By stopping community testing and tracing for Covid-19, Wales lost the ability to understand the spread of Covid-19 and the ability to control it.

"As plans are made for the next phase of the Covid-19 response, including mitigating the very real risk of a second wave, reflection on these issues should be incorporated."

How have Welsh ministers responded to the report?

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Our strategy in the initial 'delay' phase was for targeted testing of people in care homes, hospitals and symptomatic critical workers.

"More extensive testing across the broader population was not routinely recommended at this stage, because the majority of people were being asked to stay at home.

"Largely through our own sourcing arrangements, the PPE [personal protective equipment] situation in Wales has stabilised and we are now a net provider of critical PPE items to the other UK nations through mutual aid."