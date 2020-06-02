Image copyright Getty Images

Some lockdown measures may have to be reintroduced in the winter, the health minister Vaughan Gething has warned.

He said it will depend on the prevalence of coronavirus and people's behaviour.

More people will be indoors "where there's the greatest risk from coronavirus", Mr Gething added.

Meanwhile he announced NHS health boards are looking at how they can restart planned NHS operations and cancer services.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's daily press briefing, Mr Gething said more details would be published on Wednesday.

Frank Atherton, the chief medical officer for Wales, has warned of a "real prospect of a resurgence in viral transmission in the autumn and winter".

In a statement on the recent review of the lockdown regulations, he said the virus is "likely to thrive in cooler, indoor environments particularly where people gather closely together".

He recommended that messages to the public highlight "the potential need to re-impose more restrictive measures in the winter if viral activity increases".

Lockdown is reviewed every three weeks.

Dr Atherton also called for the Welsh Government to use "the next review period to develop proposals for further increasing opportunities for the public to safely use a wider range of outdoor spaces".