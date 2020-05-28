Man pulled from Bala Lake by rescuers dies

Image caption The man was pulled from the water at Bala Lake

A man has died after "getting into difficulties" in Bala Lake, police have said.

The victim, from north Wales, was pulled from the water and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, by air ambulance after the alarm was raised at about 16:50 BST.

He was pronounced dead despite the best efforts of medics, police said.

North Wales Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the man's next of kin had been informed.