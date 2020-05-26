Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vaughan Gething said he believes there is "overwhelming support" for a cautious approach

The Welsh Government's decision on to what extent lockdown restrictions will be eased in Wales will revealed on Friday, a minister has said.

Welsh ministers are due to review the lockdown regulations on Thursday.

Boris Johnson has announced plans for all non-essential retailers in England to be able to reopen from 15 June.

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething told journalists the "cautious" approach being taken to easing the regulations in Wales would continue.

Mr Gething told the Welsh Government's daily coronavirus news briefing he believed its position on managing coronavirus was "overwhelmingly supported by members of the public".

But he said Welsh ministers wanted to do something about the "heartache" caused by family members being unable to see each other if they could.

The prime minister has said all non-essential retailers in England will be able to reopen from 15 June, "contingent on progress in the fight against coronavirus" and retailers following new guidelines to protect shoppers and workers.

England's outdoor markets and car showrooms will be able to reopen from 1 June.

Answering questions from reporters on Tuesday, Wales' health minister said the Welsh Government had "from the outset been clear" that there was a "harm" that came from lockdown, in terms of damage to the economy and people's mental health.

Mr Gething said the Welsh Government was considering all such issues "as we move forward".