Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething says he would have resigned if he had been caught in a similar row to Dominic Cummings.

The prime minister's chief adviser said on Monday he did not regret driving 260 miles from London during lockdown.

Mr Cummings said he acted "reasonably" and within the law.

Mr Gething said if it had come out he had driven a long way because he was worried about his son he would have had to resign, or would have been sacked.

The Labour health minister refused to be drawn on whether the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, should keep his adviser in post.

On Monday, at a press conference, Mr Cummings revealed he had not told Boris Johnson when he decided to take his family to County Durham after his wife developed Covid-19 symptoms.

Mr Cummings said he realised the family would have been left without childcare in London if, like his wife, he had fallen ill.

Conservative junior minister Douglas Ross resigned on Tuesday, saying Mr Cumming's view of the government guidance was "not shared by the vast majority of people".

Mr Gething told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers: "Say my mum lived in Barmouth and I had driven from just outside Cardiff to Barmouth, because I was worried about my son, and I'd stayed on the edge of her property to do so,"

"I don't think I'd have lasted the end of the day once that story had broken."

Vaughan Gething is Wales' health minister

He said he would have resigned. "I think I've have had to, or the first minister would have told me that my time was up anyway, because I think for a minister, I don't see how I could possibly have stayed in office."

Monday's press conference with Mr Cummings gave the issue "more legs", Mr Gething said.

The minister said he had sympathy with Mr Cummings "on a human level", "just as I've got real sympathy for lots of other families who have made difficult choices to follow the rules, and that's the problem here, isn't it?

"I would have liked to have seen people, I would have liked to have travelled further to see other family and friends but I haven't and other people haven't."

He added: "We still need people to understand the message we're giving and to follow the rules. We're setting out to safely move forward with coronavirus. And I think that's the most difficult thing for me."

Mr Gething has himself been caught in a row after he was photographed sitting eating chips in Cardiff Bay with his family - days before Welsh Government advice changed allowing people to sit and eat while exercising.

Amid Tory criticism the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, defended Mr Gething, saying that the change in the guidance had nothing to do with the story. Mr Gething said he broke no rules.

Conservative Wales Office Minister David TC Davies tweeted at the weekend that Mr Cummings had given a "full explanation" and had acted "within the rules".

He hoped "people will watch the statement before judging".