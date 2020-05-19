Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nick Capaldi said less than 20% of the Wales Millennium Centre's income comes from the taxpayer

Organisations supported by the Arts Council of Wales are losing £1.4m a week, its chief executive has said.

Nick Capaldi warned the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff could lose £20m over the current financial year.

He told a meeting of the Senedd's culture committee the industry was "on its knees" and would need "careful support" if it was to survive.

He said cash flow was the biggest issue and groups who are least dependent on public money were worst affected.

"Organisations like Chapter in Cardiff, Galeri in Caernarfon and the Wales Millennium Centre - less than 20% of their funding comes from public sources," he said.

The UK government's furlough scheme has been "a real lifesaver for a large number of organisations", Mr Capaldi said.

But he was concerned if the scheme was to come to an end there was a "real risk and danger of casualties in the industry".

Around a third of the arts council's "major portfolio organisations" were critically dependent on that support, he said.

He said most organisations, particularly those in the performing arts, were "not imagining that they will be back in serious business much before Easter of next year".

"This very important aspect of Welsh economic and cultural life is on its knees and it will be the last out of lockdown.

"It's going to need our careful support and nurturing if it's to survive in the longer term," he told the committee, meeting via video link.

Image caption Welsh arts venues such as Galeri in Caernarfon have had to close during lockdown

The committee heard the Arts Council of Wales had provided emergency grants of £2,500 for individuals, and grants for organisations to offer more long-term stability of £10,000.

Of a total fund of £7.5m, £2m has been budgeted for these grants according to Mr Capaldi.

The remaining £5.5m has been allocated for supporting organisations.

A total of 71% of applications for the first round of individual emergency grants were successful, but Mr Capaldi expressed surprised the number was not higher.

"There were a lot of individuals who were outside Wales who were applying and there were a number of difficult conversations about eligibility."

He said applications from boy band impersonators had "stretched our definition of public cultural benefits".

'They would only be able to sell one seat in six'

Raising some of the concerns about social distancing measures, Mr Capaldi said the industry would "stretch every sinew" to survive but he stressed it was important it offered value for money to the taxpayer and a good cultural experience.

"The Wales Millennium Centre is a good example," he said. "If they were to apply the current rules, they would only be able to sell one seat in six.

"So Lion King to an auditorium of 300 doesn't make sense financially and it's probably a pretty poor audience experience as well."

"We're holding our own in Wales, and that's largely because of the support and co-operation we've had from the Welsh Government in helping to plug the gaps where the UK government hasn't been able to help, but we're clinging on by our fingertips."