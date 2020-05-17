Image caption Vaughan Gething: "Why would we carry on with developing and implementing a separate portal online?"

An online platform for key workers to book coronavirus tests has been scrapped by the Welsh Government, which has opted to use a UK-wide system.

Welsh ministers decided to work with Amazon in developing a testing portal, which was only ever rolled out in the south east of the country.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said data issues with the UK-wide system had been resolved so there was no need to continue "developing that Wales-only route".

He said it was not "about being different for the sake of it".

Wales went its own way, while the Scottish and Northern Irish governments signed up to the UK government booking portal.

Image copyright Getty Images

Speaking on the BBC's Politics Wales programme, Mr Gething said: "At the starting point we weren't able to take proper advantage of the UK testing programme because we'd only have known if people had a test - the other information wasn't coming back into our health and care system, so the value was really limited.

"Now, we're in a position where those data issues, that really do matter, are going to be resolved.

"That's why I've got some confidence about taking part in the wider UK testing programme.

"So the results will go back on to the patient record, clinicians may be able to see them and make use of them.

"That's really important for us because, whilst we were developing our own track, now we're able to have a consistent approach with other parts UK with information coming back to us. We can use the exact same portal.

"And the question is, now we're able to do that, why would we carry on with developing and implementing a separate portal online here in Wales?"

Asked how much had been spent on setting up the Amazon website, the health minister said he did not have the figures to hand and he was "really not bothered about getting into how much we spent on developing a different portal at a point in time".

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart tweeted to say it was an "important step to ensure key workers get the tests they need".

He said booking slots for testing sites in Wales should be available soon on the portal, with home testing kits already available.