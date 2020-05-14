Image caption Dr Andrew Goodall spoke at the daily Welsh Government press briefing

The chief executive of the Welsh NHS says he is worried about a fall in the number of cancer referrals.

Dr Andrew Goodall said the numbers of people on waiting lists were lower than in previous years.

That is despite the number of people added being twice the level just three weeks ago.

Meanwhile he raised the possibility of a "second or even third peak" of coronavirus, with a "real potential" to see transmission rates increase again.

The numbers of people with coronavirus being treated by the Welsh NHS currently "continues to fall", he told the Welsh Government daily press conference.

Dr Goodall told journalists there were "potential opportunities to see this virus could rise to another peak" despite the "very modest and cautious approach" being taken to exit the lockdown in Wales.

More details on how the Welsh Government expects to exit lockdown will be released on Friday.

The chief executive hoped the 21-day period for reviewing the restrictions, "critical measures" that were being considered to deal with infections in the community and monitoring the so called 'R' transmission rate, would help keep the virus "under control".But Dr Goodall said he was also sure Welsh ministers would "make some steps backwards" and reverse lockdown measures that had been relaxed if this was needed.

There have been concerns people who need help with non-coronavirus problems have not been seeking help.

Dr Goodall stressed the NHS remains open and available to people who need emergency and urgent care and treatment.

On cancer referrals, Dr Goodall said the number of people "added to the waiting list is twice the level just three weeks ago", but "remains lower than in previous years".

Giving figures on the "overall reduction" in the number of people seeking treatment, Dr Goodall said 10% fewer people were being transported to hospital by ambulance, daily attendances to emergency departments have fallen by a third, and emergency admissions to hospital have also reduced by a third.

There are signs that activity in the health service is returning closer to the usual levels for this time of year, he said, but he encouraged people to seek emergency care if they need it.

About 39% of acute hospital beds are empty, around 2,700 beds, less than last week because of evidence that more "normal" NHS activity is starting to increase, he said.

581 in hospital with Covid-19

Dr Goodall said there had been a stabilisation and reduction of new confirmed cases. "In recent days around one in nine of the tests we do every day are positive."

There are 581 people with confirmed coronavirus in hospital on Thursday, and a further 298 suspected cases - lower than last week and the lowest number of Covid-related hospital patients since the start of April.

A total of 66 people are being treated in critical care beds for Covid-19. Dr Goodall said it was lower than last week and more than 60% lower than the peak seen in April.

"More than 3,100 people have been discharged from hospital," he said "But most people who have had coronavirus will have stayed at home."

Dr Andrew Goodall also said the Welsh Government will be involved in UK-wide discussions on the use of antibody testing.

The test, which finds out whether people have been infected with coronavirus in the past. has been approved by health officials in England.

Mr Goodall told journalists: "First of all there is a need to check and validate any testing regime to make sure that the accuracy is there that is necessary, and secondly, there would need to be a commercial arrangement in place to deploy that."