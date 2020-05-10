Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vaughan Gething said the Welsh Government's message had not changed

Politicians in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have not agreed to the UK government's new coronavirus message, Wales' health minister has said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil a new slogan, telling the public to "stay alert, control the virus, save lives".

But Vaughan Gething said there had not been a "four-nations agreement" on it.

The UK government is responsible for the lockdown in England.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted the Sunday papers were the "first" she had seen of the new slogan.

In an interview on BBC One's Politics Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford stressed people should stay home except for the "limited" reasons given.

On Friday he announced "modest" changes to the lockdown in Wales, including allowing people to exercise more and to go to garden centres.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A UK government minister defended the "Stay Alert" message on Sunday

Outside of England, the stay-at-home regulations are controlled by the devolved governments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

So far the regulations and the "Stay Home" message have been broadly similar across all four nations, with differences in Wales requiring two-metre social distancing in workplaces, and different fines.

But reports in newspapers suggesting lockdown could be significantly eased caused tensions with politicians in Wales and Scotland, who want a cautious UK-wide approach to any easing.

Later Downing Street conceded that the different UK nations may move at different speeds.

On Sunday morning the UK government's Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said it was the right time to "update and broaden" the message to the public from "stay at home" to "stay alert".

"Stay alert will mean stay alert by staying home as much as possible, but stay alert when you do go out by maintaining social distancing, washing your hands, respecting others in the workplace and the other settings that you'll go to," he said.

Mr Gething, Wales' health minister, emphasised it was an England-only message.

"I've seen the media briefings and changed message for England," he tweeted. "There has not been a four-nations agreement or discussion on this."

The Welsh Government's message had not changed, he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford said "people need to be alert" but should stay home unless they are outside for a limited set of reasons

Asked about the new message on Politics Wales on Sunday, Mr Drakeford said: "Well I think it's very important for people to be alert.

"People are going to be outside of the home more than they have been in Wales because we are reopening garden centres, allowing people to exercise more than once a day.

"But people need to be alert, to stick with social distancing, do all the right things.

"If you're not doing one of the limited things on the list that takes you outside the home in Wales you should stay at home.

"That is still the way to keep yourself and others safe."

Asked about whether he would set a roadmap, as expected in England, for exiting lockdown, he said he still believed "that the best answer is that we move in the same direction across the whole United Kingdom".

But he said "it may be that the timings of exact measures will be different".

Plaid Cymru has said the stay-at-home message should be "loud and clear". Leader Adam Price said: "Messages need to be simple and clear. Stay home is, stay alert isn't."