Newspaper reporting speculating how the prime minister might ease lockdown in England risks "sending mixed messaging" to people elsewhere in the UK, the Welsh Government has said.

Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement at the weekend.

But in a statement the Welsh Government pressed that the decision in Wales is theirs.

Ministers in Wales are legally required to review the stay-at-home arrangements - which are devolved - on Thursday.

The Welsh cabinet, led by First Minister Mark Drakeford, met this morning and will meet again this evening. The Welsh Government urged people to stay home this bank holiday weekend.

So far the coronavirus lockdown has remained broadly similar across the UK, with small differences.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "The Welsh cabinet met this morning to discuss the lockdown restrictions and will meet again this evening.

"It is crucially important that the people of Wales are informed clearly and accurately about what, if any, changes are made to the current stay-at-home restrictions.

"Some of the reporting in today's newspapers is confusing and risks sending mixed messages to people across the UK.

"The First Minister of Wales will announce the outcome of the cabinet's decision in due course.

"Our message for this bank holiday remains, stay home, protect the NHS, save lives."