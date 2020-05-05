Image copyright Getty Images

Wales' health minister has played down projections in a leaked report for the numbers of tests Wales will need to track and trace coronavirus.

The draft plan says as many as 36,000 tests could be needed.

But Vaughan Gething said the numbers were not "final". "It's not the confirmed national plan," he said.

He said Wales could need fewer than 9,000 tests if a Scottish plan was adopted here.

The Welsh Government, which commissioned the report, is planning a system of tracking and tracing outbreaks of coronavirus so infections can be isolated and Wales can be eased out of lockdown.