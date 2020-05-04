Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Countries such as Australia are among those developing Coronavirus apps

Wales' chief medical officer says he believes members of the public will be willing to lose some "personal freedoms" to tackle the coronavirus epidemic.

The Welsh NHS is monitoring the trial of an app to track people who have had contact with carriers of the virus.

But Dr Frank Atherton said the UK would need to tread "carefully".

Ministers have said community tracking and tracing of the virus will be needed to ease Wales out of lockdown.

On Monday a draft UK government plan to ease restrictions, seen by the BBC, suggested reducing hot-desking and minimising numbers using equipment as potential measures.

Lockdown powers are devolved, however, with the UK government having responsibility for England.

Dr Atherton said First Minister Mark Drakeford will make an announcement towards the end of the week about the kind of restrictions that could start to be lifted.

Contact tracing has been used in previous epidemics

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers, Dr Atherton said contact tracing would be a mixture "of old-fashioned public health track and trace together with some of the new digital technologies".

A trial of a NHS app aimed at limiting the spread of the virus is to begin on the Isle of Wight this week.

Using Bluetooth, the free smartphone app will track when its users come into contact with each other, automating the tracing process.

Contact tracing is not new and has been used in previous epidemics to control their spread. It was used for coronavirus earlier in the outbreak. But there are concerns at the privacy implications of the use of apps.

"Certainly, there are trade off to be made, in all of the decisions we make there are pros and cons," Dr Atherton said.

"You know, you have to ask yourself well how much personal information would people be willing to put into this if it was able to start to tackle the coronavirus epidemic.

"I think by and large the sense that one gets from the communities agree that some, some loss of personal freedom in terms of data would be worth doing for that.

"But that's something that we have to tread very carefully in the UK, of course.

"We're watching very closely what's happening in the Isle of Wight," he added, saying the trial was in its "very early days".

Public Health Wales has produced a draft plan on how surveillance could work, which is currently being considered by ministers.

But the chief medical officer said contact tracing with the current level of transmission of the virus in Wales would be "extraordinarily difficult".

"It's a standard method in public health but we tend to deploy when there are small numbers of cases."

A review of the lockdown measures is required by this Thursday.

Asked if the Welsh Government would consider lifting restrictions on a region by region basis, Dr Atherton said he doubted it.

"I think that would be very difficult, not least because move between areas," he said, suggesting that it would be more likely to be done on a "restriction-by-restriction" basis.