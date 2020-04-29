Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford said his government is preparing its own thinking in case restrictions cannot be eased on UK-wide basis

It is a "bit of a struggle" getting UK ministers to engage with their Welsh counterparts on how to leave lockdown, the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford said "we are preparing our own thinking" in case restrictions cannot be eased on a UK-wide basis.

"It's a bit of a struggle, I have to say, to get the UK government to engage with us on that agenda," he said.

Mr Drakeford made the comments during an interview with Sky News.

His words contrast with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement, in Downing Street on Monday, pledging to "build the biggest possible consensus across business, across industry, across all parts of our United Kingdom, across party lines" on how to ease the restrictions.

On Wednesday, Mr Drakeford said he had always been in favour of a "four-nation approach".

"The four nations of the United Kingdom took a decision to go into lockdown on the same day, and with the same measures in place, and my preference is to come out of lockdown in the same way - common measures to a common timetable across the United Kingdom," the first minister said.

"But if we can't agree on that and it's a bit of a struggle, I have to say, to get the UK government to engage with us on that agenda.

"So we are preparing our own thinking, our own possible measures.

Mr Drakeford added: "My preference is to do it together.

"If we can't reach that point then, of course, my responsibility will be to make the decisions that are right for Wales."