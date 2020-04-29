Image copyright Getty Images

Wales will not follow England in providing tests to all care home residents and workers, the Welsh health minister has said.

The Welsh NHS is providing testing to residents and staff who have symptoms, but not those who do not.

The policy was expanded in England on Tuesday.

But Mr Gething told BBC Radio Wales he had been given advice that testing everyone in the sector was not the best use of resources.

He said the policy could be reconsidered as "evidence" develops. There have been 184 deaths so far in Welsh care homes.

On BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers, Mario Kreft of Care Forum Wales, alleged that the sector was being seen as "collateral damage" in the UK widely, as well as in Wales.

Asked if the Welsh NHS would provide the additional testing promised by the UK government in England for the sector,Mr Gething said: "No.

"Because we have already announced our policy position which is that we are testing everyone who is symptomatic; care home staff and residents.

"As the evidence base develops we will of course reconsider what our policy position is".

Vaughan Gething said advice was against expanding testing to all care home staff and residents

He said in the future Wales would need a "bigger testing infrastructure" to undertake larger community testing and tracing of the virus.

But the minister added that he had "pretty clear advice" that "the best use of our testing resources is not to simply test anyone and everyone in the care home sector".

England has set a target of 100,000 tests a day by the end of April. Mr Gething said the English NHS was "trying to meet" that target.

'Not engaged care sector'

Mr Kreft said: "We have to say, looking at the policy to date, it would appear that despite a lot of people doing great work, the care home sector in the UK and in Wales is almost seen as collateral damage.

"What we now need to do is make sure people in the care sector are protected, and in particular we need to ensure that safe discharge from hospital is effected through proper testing."

He said a route of infection had been through people released from hospital.