The health minister has acknowledged Wales needs to be able to do "significantly more" coronavirus tests.

Daily capacity has now reached 2,000, with 1,191 tests done on Monday. The Welsh Government had hoped to reach 5,000 a day by mid-April.

Vaughan Gething said setting a new figure would not now be "helpful".

"We got into a difficult position on the previous testing figure, when some of that wasn't in our control," Mr Gething said.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's daily news briefing, he said "other events around the rest of the world" had then "restricted the supply of a number of parts that we needed to have in Wales to increase testing supply".

He said "every week for the next few weeks" more tests will be provided and the Welsh Government should then be in a position to set out how many tests will be needed if and when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

An online booking system for coronavirus tests will be available from Thursday.

The new online system will allow people to book tests at drive-through centres in Cardiff and Newport.

Slots will be prioritised for health and social care staff and "large employers of workers where there is a risk to business continuity for critical infrastructure or service delivery."

A drive through centre will open in Llandudno on Wednesday and in Carmarthen on Thursday.

Online bookings for those centres will be "phased in", and an option to choose a home test will follow later, Mr Gething said.