Coronavirus: West Wales health board 'under-reported' deaths
- 28 April 2020
A total of 31 coronavirus deaths in west Wales were not included in Public Health Wales (PHW) statistics, Wales' health minister has said.
Last week it emerged that the north Wales health board Betsi Cadwaladr had failed to report 84 deaths to PHW.
Vaughan Gething described it as a "material underreporting issue".
He made the comments at the Welsh Government's daily press conference on Wednesday.